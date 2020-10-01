https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ouch-kellyanne-thats-gonna-leave-a-mark/
Thanks for debate shout-out, creepy/sleepy/weepy JOE, but you lied. And don’t sniff my hair, either. https://t.co/MaNckWRB2n
— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 30, 2020
Kellyanne comes out of retirement to kaboom Biden — “Thanks for debate shout-out, creepy/sleepy/weepy JOE, but you lied. And don’t sniff my hair, either.”
WATCH: During an interview with MSNBC, Joe Biden misrepresented a quote from @KellyannePolls. She didn’t say that the violence happening in Democrat-run cities is “better for us.” Here’s the video comparing the two sets of comments… pic.twitter.com/n1ehpRXKvr
— TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) August 27, 2020