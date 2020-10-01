https://cbs3duluth.com/2020/09/30/thousands-gather-for-trump-rally-in-duluth/

DULUTH, MN — We are less than five weeks away from the November elections and in the last few weeks it has become clear – winning Minnesota is a priority for both sides.

That was solidified Wednesday night as President Trump rallied in Duluth.

After touching down on Air Force One, President Trump was greeted by thousands of his supporters at Duluth International Airport.

While he held the rally in Duluth, the president quickly turned his focus to the Iron Range.

“A critical issue in this election is the future of the Minnesota Iron Range. That’s why I’m here.”

Mr. Trump spent time on some controversial issues for the region.

“We rescinded the federal withdrawal in Superior National Forest. You know all about that, you people especially. To restore mineral exploration for the iron ore miners in Minnesota,” said Preisdent Trump while referencing proposed copper nickel mining projects in the area.

He also shared his thoughts on Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement project.

“I strongly support the replacement of the decaying line 3 pipeline, we’re going to replace that. It’s all done. It’s all done.”

The president was joined on stage by local lawmakers, many of whom will be on the ballot in November.

“We are joined tonight by some real warriors. Friends of mine, they just win. I tell you, you have some great ones. These are real warriors. Representatives Tom Emmer, Jim Hagedorn, and Pete Stauber, great hockey player. And I’ll tell you we have some incredible congressional candidates that we’re going to work because we have to get Nancy Pelosi the hell out of there.”

With the rally being held just 24 hours after the first debate, President Trump then moved onto his opponent Joe Biden.

“If Joe gets in the radical left will shut down the Iron Range forever. It’s going to be gone.”

With Minnesota a sought after win for both democrats and republicans this election, the president left his supporters with this message.

“Together with the incredible people of Minnesota we will make America wealthy again, we will make America strong again, we will make America proud again, we will make America safe again, and we will make American great again. Thank you Minnesota go out and vote.”

As President Trump campaigned in Duluth, democratic candidate Joe Biden unveiled his plans for the Iron Range as well.

In a press release Biden’s campaign said if elected he will push a “Buy American” agenda.

The former Vice President said his plan will support Iron Range workers and families by prioritizing the purchase of American made steel for everything from the auto-fleet to defense equipment.

The Biden campaign is also touting a recent endorsement from 45 leaders across northern Minnesota.

