Having solved all other problems in the Windy City, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and a sidekick got dressed up as… well, take a look for yourself:
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot enters news conference dressed up as “Corona Destroyer” to announce the city’s Halloween guidelines. pic.twitter.com/M67dXIvLcu
— The Recount (@therecount) October 1, 2020
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot entered her press briefing today dressed as the “Rona Destroyer.”
Literally the cringiest thing I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/XcdzC8CWt2
— Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 1, 2020
CRINGE pic.twitter.com/RLmcXXAupC
— Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 1, 2020
File that under “having solved all other problems.”
Glad she’s having a good time. https://t.co/aTkw392dTz
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 1, 2020
did you learn nothing from the census cowboy disaster
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) October 1, 2020
stop. with. stupid. publicity. stunts. and. fix. your. damn. city. https://t.co/wSreekTi6q
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) October 1, 2020
Progressive priorities are a thing to behold.
what in fresh hell is this
— gray (@gracewein) October 1, 2020
OMG I wish I was in the meeting that this got pitched as a good idea. You would have had to pick me up off the floor.
— Joey (@jjstyx) October 1, 2020
I..I…I…never mind. https://t.co/OcfFnsRYma
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) October 1, 2020
IS THIS REAL LIFE https://t.co/QSmatEAn0w
— J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) October 1, 2020
Wait. This is real?
*watching again*
Oh no! This IS real! https://t.co/GhefshphdT pic.twitter.com/UfeWuiP2Sb
— ☆꧁Cynthia D.꧂☆ 🇺🇸 (@cynthiadouglas) October 1, 2020
At least it’s not as horrible as the “Census Cowboy” insanity:
It’s better than riding a horse to death, I guess.
— Charles J. Olson (@Trollin4Togues) October 1, 2020
Are they also gonna torture horses? https://t.co/wB3OdrCVWt
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 1, 2020
Here’s something to hope for:
Hopefully she’ll dress up as a mayor and come up with ways on fighting crime in her city. https://t.co/aAcHjTRTk0
— David Vainqueur (@True_Canuck1) October 1, 2020
We won’t hold our breath waiting.