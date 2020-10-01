https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/01/priorities-chicago-mayor-lori-lightfoots-corona-destroyer-outfit-is-the-cringiest-thing-ive-ever-seen/

Having solved all other problems in the Windy City, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and a sidekick got dressed up as… well, take a look for yourself:

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot enters news conference dressed up as “Corona Destroyer” to announce the city’s Halloween guidelines. pic.twitter.com/M67dXIvLcu — The Recount (@therecount) October 1, 2020

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot entered her press briefing today dressed as the “Rona Destroyer.” Literally the cringiest thing I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/XcdzC8CWt2 — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 1, 2020

File that under “having solved all other problems.”

Glad she’s having a good time. https://t.co/aTkw392dTz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 1, 2020

did you learn nothing from the census cowboy disaster — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) October 1, 2020

Progressive priorities are a thing to behold.

what in fresh hell is this — gray (@gracewein) October 1, 2020

OMG I wish I was in the meeting that this got pitched as a good idea. You would have had to pick me up off the floor. — Joey (@jjstyx) October 1, 2020

IS THIS REAL LIFE https://t.co/QSmatEAn0w — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) October 1, 2020

At least it’s not as horrible as the “Census Cowboy” insanity:

It’s better than riding a horse to death, I guess. — Charles J. Olson (@Trollin4Togues) October 1, 2020

Are they also gonna torture horses? https://t.co/wB3OdrCVWt — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 1, 2020

Here’s something to hope for:

Hopefully she’ll dress up as a mayor and come up with ways on fighting crime in her city. https://t.co/aAcHjTRTk0 — David Vainqueur (@True_Canuck1) October 1, 2020

We won’t hold our breath waiting.

