Having solved all other problems in the Windy City, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and a sidekick got dressed up as… well, take a look for yourself:

File that under “having solved all other problems.”

Progressive priorities are a thing to behold.

At least it’s not as horrible as the “Census Cowboy” insanity:

Here’s something to hope for:

We won’t hold our breath waiting.

