https://hannity.com/media-room/priorities-feinstein-says-california-first-state-to-ban-toxic-ingredients-from-personal-care-products/

FEINSTEIN FAIL: FBI says ‘NO INVESTIGATION’ into Mysterious Kavanaugh Letter

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.14.18

Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s last-minute curveball to derail Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings ended in total failure Friday, with the FBI saying they have no plans to open a criminal investigation into the legislator’s mysterious letter.

The left-wing lawmaker suddenly announced this week the existence of a secret letter sent to the FBI regarding Kavanaugh’s nomination; citing the anonymous message as a reason to indefinitely delay the proceedings.

Insiders say Feinstein has had possession of the mysterious material since mid-summer.

“Several officials confirmed that the letter was referred to the FBI. But the bureau does not plan to launch a criminal investigation, according to a person familiar with the matter — a probe that would normally be handled by local authorities if it were within the statute of limitations,” writes the Washington Post.

“Instead, the FBI passed the material to the White House as an update to Kavanaugh’s background check, which already has been completed,” adds the article.

