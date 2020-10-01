https://hannity.com/media-room/priorities-feinstein-says-california-first-state-to-ban-toxic-ingredients-from-personal-care-products/
FEINSTEIN FAIL: FBI says ‘NO INVESTIGATION’ into Mysterious Kavanaugh Letter
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.14.18
Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s last-minute curveball to derail Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings ended in total failure Friday, with the FBI saying they have no plans to open a criminal investigation into the legislator’s mysterious letter.
The left-wing lawmaker suddenly announced this week the existence of a secret letter sent to the FBI regarding Kavanaugh’s nomination; citing the anonymous message as a reason to indefinitely delay the proceedings.
Insiders say Feinstein has had possession of the mysterious material since mid-summer.
“Several officials confirmed that the letter was referred to the FBI. But the bureau does not plan to launch a criminal investigation, according to a person familiar with the matter — a probe that would normally be handled by local authorities if it were within the statute of limitations,” writes the Washington Post.
“Instead, the FBI passed the material to the White House as an update to Kavanaugh’s background check, which already has been completed,” adds the article.
Read the full story at the Washington Post.
FEINSTEIN: ‘Homelessness’ Biggest Problem for California, Secures $35M for ‘Housing Project’
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.27.20
Senator Dianne Feinstein weighed-in Friday on the ongoing Coronavirus crisis sweeping California; saying the state’s biggest problems are “homelessness and affordable housing.”
“Homelessness and affordable housing remain two of the biggest challenges facing California. We’re seeing the consequences of both problems with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. I’m glad HUD has granted Los Angeles $35 million to help fund a critical housing project,” posted the Senator on social media.
Feinstein praised her party’s efforts to influence the CARES Act during the Coronavirus pandemic; touting the inclusion of $75 million for the National Endowment for the Arts.
“The National Endowment for the Arts received $75 million as part of the CARES Act to help nonprofit arts organizations get through these difficult times. Direct grants are available here. The deadline to apply is April 22,” posted the Senator on social media.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi congratulated Senate Democrats this week for “objecting” to Sen. Mitch McConnell’s $250 billion package to further assist small businesses during the Coronavirus crisis.
“On MSNBC, Nancy Pelosi congratulated Senate Dems on rejecting a $250 billion to shore up small businesses. ‘I congratulate the Senate Democrats, they went to the Floor when Mitch McConnell went in for the $250 billion. And they said they objected,’” posted former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.