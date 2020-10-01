https://www.theblaze.com/news/pro-life-activist-punched-in-face-by-leftist-woman-in-front-of-supreme-court-building-after-amy-coney-barrett-nomination

A female pro-life activist was punched in the face by a pro-choice woman in front of the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., on Sunday following President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the high court,

Students for Life reported.

What happened?

Autumn Schimmer, 23 — communications and market manager of Students for Life Action and a member of the organization’s “SCOTUS SQUAD” — was holding a sign on a sidewalk directly in front of the Supreme Court building while pro-life and pro-choice groups demonstrated.

“I was approached by a pro-choice woman who wanted to have a conversation about what feminism means to me,” Schimmer noted to Students for Life. “I told her that women are not empowered when they kill their own children, and we need to do better. After that she was getting more aggressive. I took a step back to return to my group. She approached me and punched me in the face and ripped off my face mask.”

Schimmer said on video afterward that her attacker “ran away into the crowd to hide like a coward” and that those on the left are “all cowards.”

SFL said police were called and an arrest was made.

The organization added that Schimmer told officers that other threatening behavior took place — and that the crowd consisted of about 5% pro-life advocates and 95% abortion supporters

Before the attack, Schimmer was holding a sign that read, “I can’t believe these ‘feminists’ are protesting a woman” — presumably a reference to Judge Barrett’s nomination.

Following the attack and arrest, Schimmer remarked to SFL that the incident was “very upsetting. Being attacked by a pro-choicer just shows that the violence of abortion breeds a culture of violence and normalizes it.”

Here’s the clip from Breitbart. Although it doesn’t capture the moment of the punch — the camera was pointing away from the attacker and victim — the clip does show the immediate aftermath as well as Schimmer’s in-the-moment reaction to the assault. The relevant portion begins after the 1:02:30 mark:

Here’s a roundup of the weekend from Students for Life:

Anything else?

Barrett, 48, was

nominated Saturday — just 38 days before Election Day. Her confirmation appears certain since there are enough Republican votes waiting for her in the U.S. Senate.

The Senate

will reportedly begin the confirmation process Oct. 12, and it will reportedly last just four days.

Once confirmed, Barrett would take the SCOTUS seat that had been occupied by the late far-left Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for nearly three decades. Ginsburg died Sept. 18 at the age of 87. Barrett — a conservative judge who’s been on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals since 2017 — would give the high court a clear conservative majority.

Barrett is a devout Catholic and mother of seven children, including two adopted children and another with Down syndrome.

Leftists have been attacking Barrett’s faith and family. A staff member on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign

suggested that those with strong faiths perhaps shouldn’t be permitted to serve on the Supreme Court. And progressives attacked Barrett for signing a letter in 2006 that endorsed Catholic doctrine on the sanctity of life and called for an end to Roe v. Wade.

