Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes has announced that he is suing Joe Biden, CNN and “all of these reporters who call this multiracial patriotic group white supremacists and Nazis.”

Despite the fact that the current Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio is Cuban and African American, Biden and his media lackeys have been smearing the group as “white supremacists” since President Donald Trump walloped him in the debate on Tuesday.

Tarrio is the Florida state leader of Latinos for Trump.

McInnes announced his intent to sue while speaking to Newsmax host Chris Salcedo.

‘Proud Boys’ founder Gavin Mclnnes tells Chris Salcedo he is suing Joe Biden, CNN and “all of these reporters who call this multiracial patriotic group white supremacists and Nazis.” https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/2oc08lyXqI — Newsmax (@newsmax) October 1, 2020

The Proud Boys are made up of patriotic men from all ethnicities and backgrounds, but have long been a boogeyman for the left to point fingers and make outrageous claims about in order to stir up fear and division.

McInnes has previously sued the SPLC. He told Newsmax that smearing people as Nazis is the “new N-word,” as far as he is concerned.

Last month, a Black Lives Matter supporter attempted to murder a Proud Boy after a memorial for a Trump supporter who was killed by Antifa in Portland. This was surely in no small part due to the lies peddled about them by leftist media and scumbag politicians.

