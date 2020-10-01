https://www.theepochtimes.com/recent-study-indicates-vitamin-d-deficient-people-54-percent-more-susceptible-to-covid-19-infection_3519592.html

A recent study from the Boston University School of Medicine reported that individuals with vitamin D deficiency were 54 percent more likely to become infected by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) Virus.

The study, led by Michael F. Holick, professor of Medicine, Physiology, and Biophysics and Molecular Medicine at the Boston University School of Medicine, had recruited more than 190,000 people to determine what makes people more susceptible to the CCP virus.

In the study, over 190,000 patient results from the mid-March to mid-June time frame were being looked at for the research study, with a focus on the level of vitamin D in patients.

What the study found was that there was a strong correlation between the level of vitamin D in a patient’s body and the positivity rate of the CCP Virus. The higher the level of vitamin D in a patient’s body, the lower the risk of infection from the virus.

Vitamin D was measured by the health care authorities in nanograms per milliliter (ng/mL), as professionals test the level through the blood tests that patients take.

Normally, a patient with 20–30 ng/mL of vitamin D would be considered adequate. People whose vitamin D levels were at and below 20 ng/mL were considered deficient, and people who had more than 30 ng/mL were considered sufficient up to 55 ng/mL, where it appeared to plateau.

Patients who were considered deficient in vitamin D had an average of 12.5 percent positivity rate for CCP Virus, patients who had an adequate amount of vitamin D had an average of 8.1 percent in terms of positivity rate for the virus, and those who were vitamin D-sufficient had an average of 5.9 percent in terms of positivity rate for the virus.

Compared to the people who had insufficient levels of vitamin D, there was less than half the risk with vitamin D-sufficient patients.

The research study also focused on different geographic areas in the United States, particularly on those areas that had predominantly African-American and Hispanic individuals.

“We found that patients living in predominantly African-American and Hispanic zip codes were more likely to be vitamin D deficient and have a higher risk of acquiring the infection,” said Holick.

Vitamin D can be produced in the skin if an individual gets enough sunlight. However, there are various ways that the process can be hindered, one of which is the amount of melanin in the skin.

“Along with vitamin D supplementation, adequate sunshine exposure is needed, particularly if melanated [darker skinned], because vitamin D is made in the skin,” Dr. Kecia Gaither previously told The Epoch Times. “Melanin inhibits vitamin D production in the skin.”

Melanin is a skin pigment that makes the skin, eyes, and hair darker. Black Americans are in a high-risk group for having low vitamin D levels because, while their darker skin can protect them against skin cancer, it also reduces the production of vitamin D. Black people have been found to have a higher COVID-19 death rate.

This study comes as Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, recommended people to take vitamin D if they are deficient in it, according to a conversation that he had with actress Jennifer Garner on Instagram Live.

“You are deficient in vitamin D, that does have an impact on your susceptibility to infection. So, I would not mind recommending and I do it myself—taking vitamin D supplements,” Fauci said.

