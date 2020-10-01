https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/doug-collins-carter-page-senate-judiciary/2020/10/01/id/989912

Former Trump campaign Carter Page and the people of America deserve “much better” than what they got from ex-FBI Director James Comey during his Senate Judiciary Committee testimony, Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., said Thursday.

“I don’t know what amnesia pill he took,” Collins told Fox Business’ “Mornings With Maria.” “I think it’s called the [John] Durham amnesia pill. It’s amazing how much you forget.”

Comey testified Wednesday he did not remember after several committee members asked him about details concerning the Operation Crossfire investigation into President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

Collins said he does not think it is possible Comey could not remember how a fraudulent document was used to get a warrant to spy on Page.

“Every time we peel back the onion we see another layer,” Collins said. “It actually went back to Hillary Clinton investigation and Hillary Clinton wanting Donald Trump investigated and letting FBI do the work for her. This just shows that this is bigger.”

He added he would like to see another round of questioning.

“When they can do this to an American citizen and they can do it to a presidential candidate and president, this can happen to anybody, this has to stop,” Collins said.

He added current FBI Director Christopher Wray has had information about the probe, and if he is not going to do anything about the FBI’s actions, “it’s time for him to do what’s best for the American people and resign. What we have seen cannot happen again.”

