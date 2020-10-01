https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tuberville-senate-alabama-jones/2020/10/01/id/989799

Barely a month before Alabamians go to the polls, all signs point to Republican Tommy Tuberville not only unseating Democrat Sen. Doug Jones, but doing so handsomely.

According to a just-completed Morning Consult poll, the former Auburn University football coach leads Jones by 52 to 34 percent — Tuberville’s largest margin in any poll since winning the Republican nomination over former Sen. and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“Tommy’s headed for a big win and it will go along nicely with a landslide for President Trump in Alabama,” Perry O. Hooper, Jr., former state legislator and state campaign leader for Trump, told Newsmax.

On Wednesday, Tuberville strongly defended the President’s remarks on white supremacy during the televised debate with Joe Biden.

“I heard [moderator] Chris Wallace ask him, ‘Would you condemn them?’ and he said, ‘Sure,’” Tuberville told a group in Red Bay, Alabama, “And then he kept going. To me, sure means yeah. That’s how I would take it.”

Tuberville also weighed in strongly for confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Jones has said he opposes a high court nominee before the November election.

After Sessions resigned his Senate seat to become Trump’s attorney general in 2017, Jones won the subsequent special election for his seat over controversial Republican nominee Roy Moore.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

