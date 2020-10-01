https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/519111-rnc-trump-campaign-push-back-on-push-to-change-debate-rules

The Republican National Committee and Trump campaign are signaling they will oppose changes to the presidential debate structure, after the nonpartisan commission that manages the events said it is exploring potential adjustments following the chaotic contest in Cleveland.

Appearing on Fox News, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDanielRonna Romney McDanielTrump, Biden campaigns to fact check each other during debate National Urban League, BET launch National Black Voter Day Trump officials defend president’s coronavirus response amid Woodward revelations MORE said that the commission should not make any adjustments without the support of both campaigns and that the rules should not be changed “in the middle of the campaign,” after both sides agreed to specific parameters.

McDaniel also suggested that the Commission on Presidential Debates was pursuing changes in order to assist Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPrivacy, civil rights groups demand transparency from Amazon on election data breaches Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads tying refugees to coronavirus Trump crowd chants ‘lock her up’ about Omar as president warns of refugees in Minnesota MORE, arguing that the former vice president “got away” without answering tough questions at the first debate.

“I hope the Committee on Presidential Debates does not change the rules to once again protect Joe Biden from answering to the American people,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel indicated she does not support a change that would see the either candidates’ microphone cut off if they break the rules, after President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump signs bill averting shutdown after brief funding lapse Privacy, civil rights groups demand transparency from Amazon on election data breaches Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads tying refugees to coronavirus MORE repeatedly interrupted moderator Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceMichelle Obama sympathizes with viewers ‘turned off’ by Trump’s debate behavior It’s time to kill the presidential debates — they no longer serve their purpose Presidential debate raises the specter of election violence MORE and Biden during Tuesday night’s debate.

“I don’t think you should be changing the rules that they have agreed to and I do not think this commission has the right to just arbitrarily change rules without talking to both candidates and getting agreement and input from both sides,” McDaniel said when asked if she would support such a change.

Wallace also told the New York Times in an interview following the debate that he opposed moderators having the power to cut off candidates’ microphones, arguing it wouldn’t succeed in reducing disruptions.

McDaniel said the one change she would suggest is that the moderator not move onto the next segment until the candidate answers a question, after noting Biden did not answer whether he supports packing the Supreme Court when asked by Wallace toward the beginning of the Cleveland debate.

“Maybe then we’ll get a real answer from Joe Biden as to how he is honestly going to govern,” McDaniel said on Fox. “Do you support the Green New Deal? Do support law and order? Are you going to stack the Supreme Court? Are you going to get rid of the filibuster?”

“They came out hot and they went after each other and these are grown men and they’re going to be on the world stage and they can handle a debate,” she added later. “I don’t think that we need to put parameters in to make sure that it is softer and easier and nicer.”

The commission said in a statement on Wednesday that it would weigh structural changes to the debates following Tuesday’s contest, which was marred by interruptions and insults that overshadowed any real policy discussion.

“Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues,” the commission said in a statement. “The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly.”

CBS News reported that the commission plans to implement a change that would cut off Trump or Biden’s microphone if either candidate breaks the rules.

Trump has faced criticism from Republicans over his performance during the debate, who argue he squandered an opportunity to change the course of the race and potentially hurt his standing among some voters.

McDaniel’s remarks on Thursday echoed those of the Trump campaign, which reacted to the announcement on Wednesday by accusing the commission of pursuing changes that would help Biden.

“They’re only doing this because their guy got pummeled last night,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement. “President Trump was the dominant force and now Joe Biden is trying to work the refs. They shouldn’t be moving the goalposts and changing the rules in the middle of the game.”

Tuesday’s debate was the first of three meetings between Trump and Biden. The next contests will take place on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceDebates panel says changes under consideration ‘to ensure a more orderly discussion’ Biden, Trump clash at vicious, ugly debate Supreme Court nominee gives no clues in GOP meeting MORE and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisDebate commission adding option to cut candidates’ mics: report Debates panel says changes under consideration ‘to ensure a more orderly discussion’ The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association – Country reacts to debate night of mudslinging MORE (D-Calif.) will participate in the vice presidential debate on Oct. 7.

