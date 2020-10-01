https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/rochesters-democrat-mayor-indicted-campaign-finance-felonies?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Already reeling from a police custody death, the city of Rochester, N.Y., was struck by new strife Friday when its Democratic mayor was charged with felony campaign finance violations.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley announced that Mayor Lovely Warren was indicted on two felonies, including scheme to defraud in the first degree and violation of election law related to her last re-election campaign.

A campaign aide and a political action committee official were also charged, Doorley said.

Warren could be forced from office if convicted. She has called the probe a witch hunt.

“This could be a long process, and we anticipate that there could be challenges along the way,” the prosecutor said.

The announcement came as the city is still dealing with the suffocation death of Daniel Prude in police custody.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

