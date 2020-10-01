https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/01/same-nyt-that-imploded-over-tom-cotton-op-ed-is-proud-to-publish-chicom-propaganda-that-puts-hong-kong-freedom-fighters-in-danger/

Walter Duranty is looking up today and smiling at the New York Times. His communist propagandist legacy lives on in their hallowed pages.

Behold this opinion piece from Regina Ip, who is, as the NYT notes, “a legislator and a member of the Executive Council in Hong Kong”:

“By law, Hong Kong is a special administrative region that enjoys a ‘high degree of autonomy’ — which, by definition, means not complete autonomy, a point I labor to explain to foreign officials and politicians,” writes Regina Ip https://t.co/QxHG9Aj6vp — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) October 1, 2020

After months of chaos in Hong Kong, “something had to be done, and the Chinese government did it,” writes Regina Ip https://t.co/8gT7DaAT7R — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) October 1, 2020

Ip writes:

Can a few young people clamoring that Hong Kong is its own “nation” really do that much harm? Does simply chanting some feisty slogans or waving a banner that says “independence” — or holding up a blank sheet of paper in its place — really threaten China’s national unity? Maybe, if those statements and gestures indicate a broader engagement in the organizing, planning, participating or committing of actual separatism. Such activities and situations tend to be dynamic, and their effects can quickly metastasize. Like it or not, Hong Kong is part of China. And given the two’s vast disparity in size and Hong Kong’s growing economic dependence on the mainland, the city’s progressive integration with China is unavoidable. … Foreign governments should not benchmark what happens in Hong Kong against standards that prevail in Western countries; those are governed by a political system entirely different from China’s. Instead, they should benchmark Hong Kong against the rest of China, and measure how the city can maintain its unique characteristics — openness, a commitment to personal rights and freedoms, respect for the rule of law and the ability to reinvent itself economically. Beijing’s national security law is saving “one country, two systems” by ensuring that Hong Kong does not become a danger to China.

Xi Jinping couldn’t’ve said it better himself!

The NYTimes staff will throw a fit over any mildly polemic piece from Bret Stephens, but will giddily publish pro-Chinese government propaganda https://t.co/lTT4CZuPS6 pic.twitter.com/2fSWSUI3RL — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) October 1, 2020

Publishing this puts Hong Kong freedom fighters in danger. https://t.co/D0huZnQ3tt — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) October 1, 2020

Yeah, but Hong Kong freedom fighters’ boots don’t taste as good as the Chicoms’.

I don’t think The NY Times has a grasp on its editorial policy. pic.twitter.com/bqD43RDBGz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 1, 2020

You mean the same New York Times that imploded over an op-ed from GOP Sen. Tom Cotton?

I can’t believe Tom Cotton would write something like this. pic.twitter.com/whxM2zokd6 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 1, 2020

The NY Times runs CCP anti- Democratic propaganda that will spread among freedom protestors of Hong Kong, but a US Senator is just too much to take. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 1, 2020

“ToM CoTtOn MaKeS mE FeEl uNsAfE!” https://t.co/Xf5sOY2Q2R — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) October 1, 2020

If you objected to Tom Cotton’s op-ed, yet have no concerns about this piece of CCP propaganda, you’ve taken leave of either your intellect or your morality. https://t.co/R8B632xJqg — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 1, 2020

“From Beijing’s point of view, democratic development in Hong Kong has brought about nothing but chaos, polarization and anti-China sentiment.” That’s a line @nytopinion felt was fine to include here. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 1, 2020

so those editorial standards the New York Times definitely did not create on the spot for Tom Cotton’s op-ed seem have gone out the window already. pic.twitter.com/68XkXMExpH — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 1, 2020

Pathetic, New York Times. Absolutely pathetic.

But absolutely what we’d expect from them.

A more accurate headline would be: “Here’s Why It’s Good We Shot Those Loud People In The Head”. https://t.co/kNDlJKUhIT — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 1, 2020

The Tiananmen pic, but the tank has a NYT logo. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 1, 2020

Sounds about right.

Gross.

@nytopinion should be ashamed of themselves. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 1, 2020

If only they were capable of shame.

