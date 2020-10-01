https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/michaelsavage-radio-podcast-conservative/2020/10/01/id/989918

Conservative radio host Michael Savage says he’s leaving radio after a more than 25-year run on the airwaves.

Starting early next year, the “The Savage Nation” host will only be heard on his “Savage Nation Podcast” via the Westwood One Podcast Network.

Savage broke the news on the podcast Wednesday.

“I have a big announcement to make,” Savage began, according to Breitbart News.

“Come January, you’re only going to hear me on my podcast. You will not hear me on this radio station anymore as of January,.”

“I cannot give you the reasons; I am constrained for legal reasons,” he added. “You will no longer hear Michael Savage on radio anywhere in America.”

Later, Savage hinted at the reason, however, tweeting: “[Y]es, sadly so, as of January, 2021, you will no longer hear Michael Savage on any radio station. ONLY ON MY PODCAST! (too many Chris Wallace’s took over radio).”

Savage launched his radio career on San Francisco’s KGO news station in March 1994 as a fill-in host for Ray Taliaferro, Breitbart reported. By September 2000, “The Savage Nation” went national and was syndicated by Talk Radio Network (TRN).

In an interview with Breitbart last November, Savage talked about his start in the business.

“I went into radio because I was so infuriated by what was done to me, how I had my birthright stolen right from me from the left-wing through affirmative action,” he said, Breitbart reported. “They denied me what I was qualified for. All I wanted to be was a college professor. We’re in a war and we’re losing the culture war. The march to the institutions has been won a long time ago.”

“I took a chance. I cut a demo tape in Sausalito, California,” he said. “I had my wife call in as a caller, I had two friends call in. It was a lot of fun. I had no idea what might happen… I reached more people in a single show then I would have reached teaching for an entire year in a university. It’s my way of saying, ‘go to hell.’”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

