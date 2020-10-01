https://nypost.com/2020/09/30/wisconsin-school-worker-jailed-for-exposing-herself-to-student/

A former Wisconsin school staffer accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old student was sentenced to six months in jail — with the judge branding her “the nightmare of every parent.”

Courtney Roznowski, 32, pleaded no contest to one count of exposing intimate parts to a child, under a plea deal that saw the most serious charge of sexual assault dropped, WLUK-TV reported.

“You are, frankly, the nightmare of every parent,” Judge Donald Zuidmulder railed during Friday’s sentencing. “Because what a parent assumes is that their child is in a safe environment with trusting people.”

“Whatever punishment I impose on you,” the judge continued, “I assume that the humiliation and embarrassment you’ve caused your mother and father is more punishment that you will carry than what I could impose on you.”

The more serious charges, sexual assault of a student by a staff member, were dropped because Roznowski wasn’t employed by the Green Bay School District when she slept with the student, whom she had met while working as a support staffer at Southwest High School.

She admitted to starting a sexual relationship with the student in July 2019, after acting as his mentor, according to a police report obtained by WBAY.

The boy confirmed he had two sexual encounters with Roznowski, who allegedly told him that he was “special and deserved special things.”

He also told detectives: “Well, it is every kid’s dream to do a teacher,” according to the report.

Roznowski said she was having “extensive personal issues” in her life and had been drinking a lot at the time.

In a statement to the judge, she admitted, “I know what I did was wrong” and said she had turned her life around and stopped boozing.

“While I did not initiate the relationship, I should have put an end to it once I realized that the messages being sent to me were from a student at the school,” Roznowski said.

The judge also placed Roznowski on probation for three years and ordered her to write a letter of apology to staff at the school. She must also stay sober and can no longer work anywhere with minors.

