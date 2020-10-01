https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lee-comey-trump-russia/2020/10/01/id/989880

Former FBI Director James Comey used his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee to accuse President Donald Trump of “horrible things” without having any evidence, Sen. Mike Lee said Thursday.

The Utah Republican also said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” that “very, very little” came from Comey’s testimony “other than his ongoing, old-school caterwauling and a blatant antipathy toward the current president of the United States.”

Comey, under questioning by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., testified that he is “proud of the work” that was done to investigate allegations of connections and that Attorney General William Barr’s attacks on the FBI’s Russia investigation were “deeply concerning” because the investigation into Trump aide Carter Page and others were done in the right way.

“It was in the main conducted in the right way, picked up by the special counsel, lead to the indictment of dozens of people, and a finding by your colleagues in the Senate that the head of Trump’s campaign was a grave counterintelligence threat to the United States of America because he was funneling in information to a known Russian intelligence officer,” Comey said, reports CNN. “The notion that the attorney general believes that was an illegitimate endeavor to investigate that mystifies me.”

He also responded to a New York Times article about Trump’s finances, saying the reported significant debt could lead foreign entities, including Russia, to have leverage over the president.

Comey’s antipathy was “not bourne in fact” but on an “inarticulated suspicion or hunch that is “based on his mood, said Lee.

“He blatantly accused the President of the United States — even in that hearing yesterday — of horrible things without any evidence, even after acknowledging he didn’t know what he was talking about when he signed the certification to the FISA court,” the senator commented.

Comey’s comments also didn’t include an “added degree of confidence or any other added reason to believe his account, which had been severely undermined after previous hearings we’ve had on this, including conversations with Sally Yates,” said Lee.

