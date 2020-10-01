https://hannity.com/media-room/shame-the-press-mcenany-rips-media-for-ignoring-trumps-frequent-denunciation-of-white-supremacists/

McENANY TORCHES PORTLAND MAYER: ‘It Took Him 73 Days’ to Figure This Out?!

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.10.20

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany ripped Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler during her daily briefing Monday; asking why it took the far-left leader 73 days to understand the riots rocking his city.

“18 days ago, Mayor Ted Wheeler tweeted ‘What I saw in Portland was powerful in many ways.’ He called our federal agents paramilitary forces. At the same time rioters were trapping police officers inside. That was 18 days ago,” said the Press Secretary.

“Just four days ago Mayor Wheeler had a change of heart… It took him 73 days to come up with that realization,” she added.

.@PressSec blasts Mayor Ted Wheeler for standing with rioters and calling federal law enforcement “paramilitary forces”. It took him 73 days to call out violent rioters. pic.twitter.com/8OO5KDi9Nm — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 10, 2020

Watch McEnany’s comments above.