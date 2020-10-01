https://hannity.com/media-room/shame-the-press-mcenany-rips-media-for-ignoring-trumps-frequent-denunciation-of-white-supremacists/
McENANY TORCHES PORTLAND MAYER: ‘It Took Him 73 Days’ to Figure This Out?!
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.10.20
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany ripped Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler during her daily briefing Monday; asking why it took the far-left leader 73 days to understand the riots rocking his city.
“18 days ago, Mayor Ted Wheeler tweeted ‘What I saw in Portland was powerful in many ways.’ He called our federal agents paramilitary forces. At the same time rioters were trapping police officers inside. That was 18 days ago,” said the Press Secretary.
“Just four days ago Mayor Wheeler had a change of heart… It took him 73 days to come up with that realization,” she added.
PRESS SEC: Media ‘Wasn’t Covering It’ but Trump Called for KKK to be Designated ‘Domestic Terrorists’
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany ripped reporters during her daily briefing Thursday; pointing out their non-stop obsession with the President “denouncing” white supremacists while ignoring his calls to designate the Ku Klux Klan a terror organization just weeks ago.
“The president just last week, perhaps you all weren’t covering it — expressed his desire to see the KKK prosecuted as domestic terrorists… His record on this is unmistakable and it’s shameful the media refuses to cover it,” said McEnany.
“The President has denounced this repeatedly,” she added.
