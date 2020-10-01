https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/snapchat-twitter-facebook-social-media/2020/10/01/id/989784

Snapchat’s voter registration effort has resulted in 1 million people signing up to cast their ballot.

The social media platform confirmed to Axios that the figure is more than twice as high as it was for the 2018 election.

Fifty-six percent of people who have registered on Snapchat’s app are first-time voters. Snapchat’s voter engagement efforts have reached 4.75 million people over the age of 18, 3 million of which were between 18 and 24 years old.

A glance at Snapchat’s Twitter account reveals several tweets the company has posted on the topic of voting.

Facebook is also working to help Americans register to vote, and as of last week that figure was at 2.5 million people across all of its platforms — Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram. The company has set a goal to help register 4 million voters.

Twitter is helping in the effort as well and even unveiled an election hub in mid-September.

Social media networks are cracking down on unsupported claims and misinformation being spread on their platforms, including content posted to the accounts of President Donald Trump and his campaign.

