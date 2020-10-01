https://www.theblaze.com/rubin-report/nyt-edits-1619-project

Megyn Kelly, host of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” joined Dave Rubin in the latest episode of “The Rubin Report” to talk about being cancelled, the dishonesty of the mainstream media, and her opinion on Joy Behar’s blackface controversy.

Megyn shared her experience of what it was like to go from reporting the story, to “being the story,” following her much-publicized clashes with Donald Trump, Roger Ailes, and NBC. She told Dave that, due to her experiences, she feels there is little anyone could do to cancel her now.

She discussed the difficulty of fighting against real racism without embracing the “insane messaging” of groups like Black Lives Matter and argued that the mainstream media has fueled the leftist-lies that America is and always has been a racist nation.

Megyn also pointed out that the The New York Times has been quietly removing highly divisive and controversial claims from their “1619 Project” without clarifying to their readers that corrections have been made.

“The New York Times, with their ‘1619 Project’, is slowly deleting all those claims [about America being founded on slavery] from their piece, without highlighting the withdrawal … which is so dishonest,” she said. “For a news organization not to call attention to the deletion, that’s a massive deletion and [the claim] caused a lot of controversy, and they’re just slowly taking it down.”

Watch the video below to catch more of the conversation:

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

