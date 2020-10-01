https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/barrett-supremecourt-election/2020/10/01/id/989945

Some Republicans believe Senate hearings for the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett could help the GOP on Election Day.

The Washington Examiner reported strategists think pre-Nov. 3 hearings on the nominee could boost turnout with evangelical and religious voters, and pick up GOP-leaning late voters — while diverting attention from the administration’s coronavirus response.

Republicans have set Oct. 12 as the target start date for Barrett’s confirmation hearings.

“The timing of the hearings could potentially stand to give a late shot in the arm to Republican voters down the stretch into Election Day — which could be critically important in offsetting any deficits from early voting,” GOP pollster Robert Blizzard told the Washington Examiner, pointing to “the expected Democratic surge in mail-in, absentee balloting.”

“Much of their base vote will likely be in before we even get to the first committee hearing,” he added.

Trump has seized on Barrett’s potential appeal in the suburbs, where Republicans are eager to recapture ground lost in 2018.

“He needs the evangelicals,” an unnamed former Trump campaign official told the Washington Examiner. “The majority of Christians don’t come out to vote, and you know her stance on Roe v. Wade. If you’re looking at this just through a political lens, you’re talking about every evangelical out there.”

“It’s a matter of how do we galvanize the rest of the swing states on a winning issue that is purely conservative down conservative lines, what would that be? It’s abortion,” the former campaign official added.

Barrett’s strong Christian faith could also energize older voters who tend to be more conservative, particularly on abortion, Ed Goeas, president of the Tarrance Group, a Republican survey research and strategy firm, told the news outlet.

“Unfortunately, some of those senior Republicans have moved away from him because of how [Trump] acts,” Goeas told the news outlet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

