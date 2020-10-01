https://www.outkick.com/mypillow-guy-governor/

And you thought your governor had a cool pre-political career.

Mike Lindell, the MyPillow Guy, is thinking about running for Minnesota governor in 2022. What do Minnesotans need to do to pitch in? Per MyPillow Guy, turn the state red.

Trump friend “My Pillow” guy @realMikeLindell told crowd here he is thinking about running for Minnesota governor. pic.twitter.com/Skt2opftiF — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) September 30, 2020

Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, just said at Trump’s Rally that if Minnesota flips Red, he’ll run for Governor. — CHIZ 🇺🇸 (@CHIZMAGA) September 30, 2020

Earlier in the month, Lindell said he is “99.9 percent sure” he’ll run.

” Lindell says the state needs a business leader to return the state to the economic vibrancy it had in the past,” reports 1100 The Flag.

“Lindell says current Democrat Governor Tim Walz has mismanaged the Coronavirus situation across the state and that Minnesotans have been let down by his lack of leadership as the Twin Cities area has been affected by riots and violence that have caused unrest and business closures. Lindell says the state needs a business leader to return the state to the economic vibrancy it had in the past.”

It is about time Americans start caring about state elections they don’t live in.

Look like a governor?

