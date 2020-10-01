https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sports-anchor-scott-uncle-tom/2020/10/01/id/989869

A TV sports anchor in Connecticut was fired after he called Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., an “Uncle Tom.”

News12 posted a statement to its website about releasing Fred Gerteiny.

“After reviewing the incident, the network released sports reporter, Fred Gerteiny, as a result of a racially insensitive comment,” the statement read. “News 12 Networks has a zero tolerance policy for racism or improper conduct based on race, and prides itself on being an objective and unbiased multi-platform news company,” the station said.

The term Uncle Tom is used as a derogatory epithet for a Black person who is overeager to win the approval of whites.

Gerteiny has since deleted his account and the tweet, which read: “Thanks Uncle Tom” in response to a story where Scott said Trump “misspoke” during the first presidential debate when he wouldn’t explicitly condemn white supremacy or the Proud Boys and told them “stand back and stand by.”

The news station has already removed his bio from its site.

Gerteiny, a two-time Emmy nominated sports journalist who anchored the sports broadcast on News 12, in a tweet said he wrote an email to Scott to apologize.

Scott, the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate, is the first African American since the Reconstruction era to represent a southern state in the chamber.

