https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/30/republican-senator-tim-scott-news-12-connecticut-reporter-fred-gerteiny-fired/

A News 12 Connecticut anchor was fired Wednesday after posting a “racially insensitive” tweet.

Fred Gerteiny, a sports reporter, called Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott an “Uncle Tom” in a now deleted tweet.

“Thanks Uncle Tom,” Gerteiny tweeted, in response to a story where Scott said Trump “misspoke” during the first presidential debate when he wouldn’t explicitly condemn white supremacists. Scott urged the president to correct himself.

News 12 issued a statement Wednesday announcing Gerteiny’s firing. (RELATED: REPORT: Trump To Announce $500 Billion ‘Black America Plan,’ Designate KKK And Antifa As Terrorist Organizations)

“After reviewing the incident, the network released sports reporter, Fred Gerteiny, as a result of a racially insensitive comment,” the statement read. “News 12 Networks has a zero tolerance policy for racism or improper conduct based on race, and prides itself on being an objective and unbiased multi-platform news company.”

Gerteiny issued his own apology in a tweet Wednesday evening.

“Earlier today, I tweeted a racially insensitive comment, when I referred to @SenatorTimScott as an “Uncle Tom.” I apologize to the Senator, my colleagues @News12CT, and anyone else I may have offended with this deeply offensive tweet.”

Earlier today, I tweeted a racially insensitive comment, when I referred to @SenatorTimScott as an “Uncle Tom.” I apologize to the Senator, my colleagues @News12CT, and anyone else I may have offended with this deeply offensive tweet. — Fred Gerteiny (@FredGerteiny) October 1, 2020

This isn’t the first time Scott has been subject to such language. In some voicemails left to him at his office, one caller called him an “Uncle Tim” as well as a “sellout” for his political views, according to CNN.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

