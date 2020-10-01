http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GVYzT2lXr6w/

A television sports reporter in Connecticut is now a former television sports reporter after his employers him for a tweet in which he referred to Senator Tim Scott (R, SC) as an “Uncle Tom.”

Fred Gerteiny of News 12 in Connecticut, posted the since-deleted tweet on Tuesday night after Scott said that President Trump “misspoke,” after declining to explicitly condemn white supremacists.

“Thanks Uncle Tom,” Gerteiny tweeted.

“I think he misspoke in response to Chris Wallace’s comment,” Scott said. “He was asking Chris what he wanted to say. I think he misspoke. I think he should correct it. If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak.”

Gerteiny’s employer issued a statement announcing his firing on Wednesday.

“After reviewing the incident, the network released sports reporter, Fred Gerteiny, as a result of a racially insensitive comment. News 12 Networks has a zero tolerance policy for racism or improper conduct based on race, and prides itself on being an objective and unbiased multi-platform news company.”

Gerteiny, who appears to have deleted his account, issued an apology for his post on Wednesday.

“Earlier today, I tweeted a racially insensitive comment, when I referred to @SenatorTimScott as an “Uncle Tom.” I apologize to the Senator, my colleagues @News12CT, and anyone else I may have offended with this deeply offensive tweet.”

