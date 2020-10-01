https://hannity.com/media-room/supercut-jim-cant-recall-comey-pretends-he-has-no-memory-of-russia-probe-details/
COLLUSION COLLAPSE: New Docs Show ‘Schiff in PANIC MODE’ During Russia Probe Over ‘No Evidence’
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.07.20
Newly released transcripts from the House’s Russia investigation show Rep. Adam Schiff was in “panic mode” as the inquiry found “no evidence” of collusion between the Kremlin and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
“Transcripts of House Intelligence Committee interviews that have been cleared for release show top law enforcement and intelligence officials affirming they had no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election, senior administration and intelligence community officials told Fox News on Wednesday,” reports Fox News.
“This would align with the results of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation — which found no evidence of illegal or criminal coordination between President Trump, the Trump campaign and Russia in 2016 — but the numerous transcribed interviews could raise further questions about committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s past statements saying that there was ‘direct evidence’ of collusion,” adds Fox.
“Schiff is in panic mode,” a senior administration official told Fox News.
Read the full report here.
Source: Fox News
COLLUSION COLLAPSE: Mueller Says Russian MEDDLING BEGAN Before Trump’s Candidacy
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.16.18
The left-wing conspiracy theory that the Trump campaign “colluded” with Russian officials ahead of the 2016 presidential campaign continued to crash and burn Friday, with Robert Mueller’s indictment showing the foreign nationals began meddling in US politics one year before Donald Trump announced his run for office.
The bombshell indictment of 13 Russian nationals and three foreign “entities” shocked the nation’s capital Friday afternoon, with Mueller’s probe saying the interference began back in 2014 when the Russian-backed “Internet Research Agency” began spreading misinformation on social media.
“According to the indictment, the Internet Research Agency, a Russian troll farm, started interfering as early as 2014 in U.S. politics, extending to the 2016 presidential election,” writes the Chicago Tribune. “The defendants, ‘posing as U.S. persons and creating false U.S. personas,’ operated social media groups designed to attract U.S. audiences by stealing U.S. identities and falsely claiming to be U.S. activists.”
The explosive indictment also says the Russian actors contacted “unwitting” members of the Trump campaign, concealing their nationality in an attempt to sow chaos ahead of the 2016 election.