https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Texasgovernor-gregabbott-mailballotdrop-off/2020/10/01/id/989924

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has issued a new rule that allows only one mail ballot drop-off location for each county.

Beginning this Friday, vote-by-mail voters will need to submit ballots at a publicly designated county voting clerk’s office.

Satellite drop-off locations will be closed during this time.

“As we work to preserve Texans’ ability to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic, we must take extra care to strengthen ballot security protocols throughout the state,” Abbott said. “These enhanced security protocols will ensure greater transparency and will help stop attempts at illegal voting.”

Texas mail-in voters dropping off their ballots are required to present photo ID, sign a sheet and drop in their ballot contained in a sealed envelope into a designated box.

Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa ripped the governor’s decision in a statement, saying, “Governor Abbott and Texas Republicans are scared.”

“Republicans are on the verge of losing, so Governor Abbott is trying to adjust the rules last minute,” Hinojosa added, saying, “Courts all over the country … have held that it is too late to change election rules.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

