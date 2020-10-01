https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/weird-man-arrested-ambush-shooting-two-la-deputies-taller-shooter-video/

The man arrested for shooting two LA police officers in September may not be the right guy. Either that or his arrest record is incorrect.

Two weeks ago on September 14, 2020, we reported that Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced that the Board of Supervisors authorized a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in the ambush shooting Saturday night of two Sheriff Deputies.

The two young deputies were ambushed and shot as they sat in their squad car near a Compton Metro station.

The deputies were both severely injured. One deputy is 31-year-old woman who is the mother of a 6-year-old boy and was shot in the jaw and the arm. The other deputy is a 24-year-old man. They were both new to the force, having been sworn in 14 months prior to the incident, reported KCBS-TV.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said both deputies were in critical condition after surgery:

Thank God both deputies made it through surgery and are now in critical but stable condition. Our thoughts and prayers for them and their families will continue to be amplified. Lawlessness of this sort cannot be tolerated. Let the perpetrator be swiftly and properly apprehended. — Mark Ridley-Thomas (@mridleythomas) September 13, 2020

Police describe the shooter as a Black male between 28-30 years old wearing dark clothing and say he was last seen leaving the scene in a black four-door sedan.

Text of statement by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department posted to Facebook:

$100K REWARD OFFER in Manhunt for Suspect in Ambush Shooting of 2 LA Sheriff’s Deputies #Compton Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting of two LASD deputies. The incident was reported Saturday, September 12, 2020, at approximately 6:58 p.m., at the MLK Transit Center in Compton. A lone gunman ambushed two of our deputies last night. The suspect approached the vehicle from behind and fired several rounds from his firearm at the deputies, striking them. The deputies sustained critical injuries. The suspect is described as a male Black 28-30 years-old, wearing dark clothing. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has authorized a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. There is no additional information available at this time. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said “We at the LASD would like to offer our sincerest appreciation for the overwhelming support being offered from all over the Nation. We also wish to thank the LA County Board of Supervisors for sponsoring the $100K reward for the arrest and conviction of this coward.” Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Video of the ambush attack:

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Internet sleuths on 4chan, were first to report the shooter was a male and dwarf.

(The link to 4chan has since been taken down.)

The Gateway Pundit contributor Yaacov Apelbaum compared the individual in the COPS television episode to video of the shooter of the two LA police using AI and identified multiple matches between the dwarf on COPS in 2014 and the LA shooter:

Size Arm and Leg Geometry Hat style Pant style

But the two do not match in:

Runnng style

Gate (Gait)



Here is a video of the shooter and the individual arrested on COPS side by side:

Comparison between LA Cop shooter and man on COPS. Appear to be different individuals based on Gait. ⁦@RealJamesWoods⁩ ⁦@gatewaypundit⁩ ⁦@joehoft⁩ pic.twitter.com/PgEiLAiUoo — Joe Hoft (@joehoft) September 14, 2020

Without a better picture of his face there was a high probability the shooter was not the man who was arrested on COPS.

Over the past 48 hours it was reported that the police had arrested the shooter and he was not a dwarf.

NBC Los Angeles reported:

Attempted murder charges have been filed in an attack on two LA County Sheriff’s Department deputies who were shot while seated in a patrol car at a transit station in Compton. Officials announced the charges against Deonte Lee Murray at a Wednesday news conference. He was arrested Sept. 15 after a stakeout, car chase, and search in Lynwood that Sheriff Alex Villanueva initially said was unrelated to the deputy attack case. Murray, 36, was charged that week with a Sept. 1 carjacking and shooting and NBC4 reported that the surveillance that led to that arrest was part of the investigation into the deputy shooting.

However, something in this arrest doesn’t make sense. Maybe the wrong information was published or maybe they arrested the wrong guy.

According to police records the man arrested, Murray, is 5′ 6″ tall. (Hat tip Paul Blum)

But this doesn’t add up. Apelbaum compared the height of the individual who shot the police to the height of the Murray, and they cannot be the same person based on the arrest record above.

The police car the cops were shot in is about 59″ tall or about 4′ 11′. The individual who shot the police was around 56″ to 59″ tall, or 4′ 8″ to 4′ 11″ tall. If Murray’s height is accurate in the police record, then he is not the same person who shot the police in LA in mid-September. Because Murray is reportedly 5′ 6″ tall or 66″ tall. Murray is too tall.

Unfortunately, it looks like this story is not over yet.

