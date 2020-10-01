http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/mSZLFWKLn7g/the-associated-press-whitewashes-riots.php

Today the Associated Press updated its Stylebook to tell reporters how they should describe riots. Basically, the AP doesn’t want readers to get the right impression:

So “protests and demonstrations” may be either “peaceful or violent.” From now on, to know that a riot has taken place you will need to read the fine print, or, more likely, turn to a source other than the AP. Coming soon: the Associated Press redefines “arson” and “looting.”

