Today the Associated Press updated its Stylebook to tell reporters how they should describe riots. Basically, the AP doesn’t want readers to get the right impression:

Focusing on rioting and property destruction rather than underlying grievance has been used in the past to stigmatize broad swaths of people protesting against lynching, police brutality or for racial justice, going back to the urban uprisings of the 1960s. (2/5) — APStylebook (@APStylebook) September 30, 2020

Unrest is a vaguer, milder and less emotional term for a condition of angry discontent and protest verging on revolt. (3/5) — APStylebook (@APStylebook) September 30, 2020

Revolt and uprising both suggest a broader political dimension or civil upheavals, a sustained period of protests or unrest against powerful groups or governing systems. (5/5) — APStylebook (@APStylebook) September 30, 2020

So “protests and demonstrations” may be either “peaceful or violent.” From now on, to know that a riot has taken place you will need to read the fine print, or, more likely, turn to a source other than the AP. Coming soon: the Associated Press redefines “arson” and “looting.”

