Two combative men in their 70s faced off Tuesday in 2020’s first presidential debate. Oh, and third-place finisher former Vice President Joe Biden was there too, throwing infantile insults and smears at President Donald Trump while hiding behind his defender, Fox News’ moderator Chris Wallace.

On Sept. 3 this column described Wallace as “the most leftward anchor on center-right Fox News … [who] occasionally acts like a ‘Never Trumper.’ …”

But I concluded that, like others chosen by the Washington swamp’s Commission on Presidential Debates, self-described Democrat Chris Wallace seemed unlikely to “be the next Candy Crowley,” the CNN moderator who in 2012 outright sided with President Barack Obama against Gov. Mitt Romney.

I was wrong. Last Tuesday, Wallace surpassed Crowley’s partisan bias, blatantly attacking President Trump while repeatedly rescuing Biden in a debate that seemed like “Alice in Wonderland.”

The surreal debate commission now proposes giving moderators a switch to silence Trump’s objections to wild Biden attacks and unfairness.

In 2010, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told Democratic lawmakers: “We have to pass the [Obamacare] bill so that you can find out what is in it.”

In 2020’s debate, Wallace-in-Wonderland’s most pointed question to Biden was: “[A]re you willing to tell the American people tonight whether or not you will support either ending the filibuster or packing the [Supreme] Court?”

“Whatever position I take on that, that’ll become the issue,” replied Biden. “The issue is the American people should speak. You should go out and vote.”

“Are you going to pack the court?” Trump repeatedly asked.

“I’m not going to answer the question,” replied Biden, who then sharply snapped at Trump: “Will you shut up, man?!”

Biden’s message was like Red Queen Pelosi’s: If you want to learn what I will do, you must first elect me president. Buy this pig in a poke.

Biden refuses to spell out what he would do on many hot-button issues that could fracture the internal contradictions in his increasingly radical, fragile-and-fanatical Democratic Party.

“Gentlemen, I think we’ve ended this,” declared Wallace-in-Wonderland, saving an on-the-ropes Biden by the bell, one of several Biden such rescues.

Biden kept avoiding giving straight answers. He declared that he does not support his socialist comrade Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal – which comes with a $100 trillion price tag for taxpayers and the confession of her former chief of staff that the real purpose of her Green New Deal was not to save the environment but to replace capitalism with socialism. Biden claims to have his own Biden Green New Deal, but his website affirmed that he supported hers.

Biden likewise now vaguely says he favors legal penalties for rioters, but he refuses to name specific groups associated with such urban violence, including the Marxist-founded Antifa and Black Lives Matter (BLM) that use their websites to raise campaign cash for Biden. Obama and Biden honored cop-hating BLM in the White House.

“Antifa is an idea, not an organization,” said Biden during last Tuesday’s debate, claiming to quote Trump’s own FBI Director. Chris Wray in September said Antifa is an ideology, but days later he clarified this, declaring that the heavily funded, decentralized leftist terrorist paramilitary group “is not a fiction.” Organized like Communist Party cells, Antifa engages in “organized tactical activity.”

If Biden knew Wray’s description of Antifa, then during the debate he deceived. Wallace should have asked: Mr. Biden, if Antifa is only an idea, then why not support President Trump’s plan to label both Antifa and the Ku Klux Klan as terrorist groups?

Trouble is, Biden has present ties to Antifa funding and past ties to former Klansmen such as the late Sen. Robert Byrd of West Virginia, neither of which Wallace mentioned. The slave owners and KKK members were all Democrats.

Chris Wallace instead demanded that Trump denounce white supremacist groups, which Trump has always done. Wallace also questioned Trump’s order ending government-funded Critical Race Theory (CRT) required sessions by asking “What is radical about racial sensitivity training?” The activities I banned are “racist,” replied Trump.

Wallace seems not to appreciate that Nazi Germany had “racial sensitivity training” to brainwash people with anti-Semitic hatred of Jews. Today employees face “racial sensitivity training” that teaches hatred of Caucasians, born with lifelong “white privilege” in evil, “systemically racist” America. Such CRT racism preaches that we are not individuals but only part of racial or Marxist class collectives. Critical Race Theory is anti-American.

The “woke” such as Wallace need to awaken from their hypnotized fake wonderland.

