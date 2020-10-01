https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/cnn-chris-cuomo-mocks-ted-cruz-must-christian/
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday night where he was mocked by host Chris Cuomo over his Christian faith. The insult came in the midst of a nasty interview by Cuomo in which he constantly interrupted Cruz.
While discussing the response by Cuomo’s brother New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) to the COVID-19 China coronavirus pandemic, Cruz said he did not believe the governor knowingly killed people in nursing homes when he ordered elderly COVID-19 hospital patients moved there in the early months of the pandemic. Cuomo interjected, “That’s very charitable of you, Ted. Must be the Christian in you.”
Video:
CRUZ: “Was it a mistake when your brother implemented a policy that nursing homes had to accept covid positive patients?”
CUOMO: “My brother was the first to say that there was a learning curve, mistakes were made, and they changed things as soon as they could.” pic.twitter.com/Z7MJfz2yqh
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 1, 2020
Longer video of interview:
“Chris, do you actually want to talk substance?” @TedCruz asks @ChrisCuomo.
“We are talking substance. I just like to call out the hypocrisy…because the audience heads stay on straight that way,” replies the host amid an interview ranging from the debate to Covid-19 testing. pic.twitter.com/XOaVrHxVjD
— Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) October 1, 2020
Excerpt from rush CNN transcript:
CRUZ: I know your brother didn’t want those people to lose their lives.
CUOMO: Oh, no! Oh, well that’s good.
CRUZ: But you shouldn’t play politics with–
CUOMO: So, you don’t think he intentionally killed them? That’s good.
CRUZ: No, of course not.
CUOMO: That’s very charitable of you, Ted.
CRUZ: Of course not.
CUOMO: Must be the Christian (in you)–
CRUZ: But I do think we can have a very reasonable policy discussion about the policy mistakes in New York and New Jersey of sending COVID- positive patients into nursing homes. I think that was a very serious policy mistake.
CUOMO: Because that didn’t happen all over the country, right?
CRUZ: No, it didn’t happen in Texas.
For the record, Chris Cuomo says he is a Catholic:
I am a Catholic. Faith is not something to hide nor is it a requirement https://t.co/TCqXaS8DET
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) August 9, 2016
However liberals, regardless of faith, love to mock conservative Christians over their beliefs.