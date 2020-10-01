https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/cnn-chris-cuomo-mocks-ted-cruz-must-christian/

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday night where he was mocked by host Chris Cuomo over his Christian faith. The insult came in the midst of a nasty interview by Cuomo in which he constantly interrupted Cruz.

While discussing the response by Cuomo’s brother New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) to the COVID-19 China coronavirus pandemic, Cruz said he did not believe the governor knowingly killed people in nursing homes when he ordered elderly COVID-19 hospital patients moved there in the early months of the pandemic. Cuomo interjected, “That’s very charitable of you, Ted. Must be the Christian in you.”

Video:

CRUZ: “Was it a mistake when your brother implemented a policy that nursing homes had to accept covid positive patients?” CUOMO: “My brother was the first to say that there was a learning curve, mistakes were made, and they changed things as soon as they could.” pic.twitter.com/Z7MJfz2yqh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 1, 2020

Longer video of interview:

“Chris, do you actually want to talk substance?” @TedCruz asks @ChrisCuomo. “We are talking substance. I just like to call out the hypocrisy…because the audience heads stay on straight that way,” replies the host amid an interview ranging from the debate to Covid-19 testing. pic.twitter.com/XOaVrHxVjD — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) October 1, 2020

Excerpt from rush CNN transcript:

CRUZ: I know your brother didn’t want those people to lose their lives. CUOMO: Oh, no! Oh, well that’s good. CRUZ: But you shouldn’t play politics with– CUOMO: So, you don’t think he intentionally killed them? That’s good. CRUZ: No, of course not. CUOMO: That’s very charitable of you, Ted. CRUZ: Of course not. CUOMO: Must be the Christian (in you)– CRUZ: But I do think we can have a very reasonable policy discussion about the policy mistakes in New York and New Jersey of sending COVID- positive patients into nursing homes. I think that was a very serious policy mistake. CUOMO: Because that didn’t happen all over the country, right? CRUZ: No, it didn’t happen in Texas.

For the record, Chris Cuomo says he is a Catholic:

I am a Catholic. Faith is not something to hide nor is it a requirement https://t.co/TCqXaS8DET — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) August 9, 2016

However liberals, regardless of faith, love to mock conservative Christians over their beliefs.

