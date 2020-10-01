https://hannity.com/media-room/this-sterilizing-robot-will-keep-your-home-germ-free-and-its-now-31-off/

When there is a nasty virus around, keeping your home clean is a better idea than it usually is. However, disinfecting every surface takes time. Too much time.

That is where ROCKUBOT comes in. This smart sterilizing robot rolls around your home, automatically killing germs using UV-C light. It sells for $159, but Hannity viewers can get it for $108.99 for a limited time.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/vwIliIm9TU4

Robot vacuum cleaners have been around for quite some time now, and that’s essentially the technology that the ROCKUBOT is based on. These vacuuming machines learn their way around your home and spend the day keeping the floor free of debris. The difference with the smart sterilizing robot is that it focuses on bacteria, viruses, and mites—essentially the dirt you can’t see.

As featured on Indiegogo and Kickstarter, the bot has powerful UV-C lights that operate at 4050μW/cm. This wavelength kills 99.99% of germs. At the same time, ROCKUBOT emits ultrasonic waves to disrupt mites lodged deep in carpets.

In automatic mode, the ROCKUBOT rolls around sterilizing the floor. Smart mapping allows the bot to navigate your home, while 24 sensors pick up obstacles and other hazards.

Need to sterilize something above floor height? This bot has you covered. You can pick up ROCKUBOT and switch to manual mode to use it as a handheld device. The device also has a built-in 5,000mAh battery that can charge your phone wirelessly, and it can play music via Bluetooth. ROCKUBOT is one seriously smart robot.

You would normally pay $159 for the musical version, but it’s currently just $108.99 with this deal.

ROCKUBOT: Smart Sterilizing Robot (Music Playing Version) – $108.99 See Deal

Prices subject to change

