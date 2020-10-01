https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tina-from-the-bronx-on-chrissy-wallace/

I watched the debate live and was astonished how bias Chrissy was. I was also much more impressed how Trump did in the 2nd viewing. Live, I thought Trump did good.

I watched it second time early this morning and Chrissy was even more corrupt than I remember. On the 2nd viewing, Trump did incredibly well. Excellent, in fact. Much better than I thought he did during the 1st viewing.

Chris Wallace is an enemy to the people.

Chris Wallace, a registered democrat is a corrupt Marxist POS.

Chris Wallace in an interview post debate says: “I’ve read some of the reviews, I know people think, Well, gee, I didn’t jump in soon enough,” Mr. Wallace said,…”

That’s called managing the people with a ridiculous premise to try to hide the corruption. Repeat, repeat, repeat.

I recommend you all watch it a second time knowing what you know now. Notice how Chrissy tried to throw Trump under the bus first.

