President Donald Trump on Thursday confirmed that his senior aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus, and he said that both he and the first lady tested for the disease.

“She tested positive. She’s a hard worker, a lot of masks, she wears masks a lot, but she tested positive and I just went out with a test … Whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don’t know,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Trump said when he and White House aides were with the military service members and police officers, it was difficult to demand that they keep their distance.

“They come over to you. They want to hug you, they want to kiss you because we really have done a good job for them,” Trump said.

Trump said that he and the first lady were tested because they spend a lot of time with Hicks.

“I was surprised to hear with Hope, but she’s a very warm person with them. She knows there’s a risk, but she’s young,” Trump said.

The president is scheduled for a campaign rally in Florida on Friday and for two campaign rallies in Wisconsin on Saturday. After the interview with Hannity, Trump said he would quarantine until he got the results of the test. “Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

