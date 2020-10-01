http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DrxR3W-gQYU/

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” President Donald Trump stated that he thinks “it would be very bad” if the Commission on Presidential Debates changed the rules for the next presidential debates.

Host Sean Hannity asked, “What if they change — they’re talking about, the Debate Commission, asking — talking about changing the rules. There were already rules agreed to. What is your reaction if they try to do that?”

Trump responded, “Well, this is the rules that were agreed to, but I think it would be very bad. … I like this format.”

