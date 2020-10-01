https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/trump-handed-biden-wallace-heads-platter/

What we saw in the first Trump-Biden debate was the classic case of two schoolyard bullies ambushing one victim and then spending the next several days crying their eyes out like babies because their victim-to-be turned on them and beat the ever-loving daylights out of them. And now Chris Wallace, Joe Biden and their all of their leftist media allies are screeching in unison about how unruly Trump was in the first debate and how rules need to be changed in order to enforce Trump’s silence in all future debates.

But the record shows that it was old Joe Biden that was the first to begin talking over the other candidate, not Trump. Just check out 6:52 of the debate replay on YouTube, and let it play for a bit.

Then at 10:03, Chris Wallace runs what was to that point a normal and civil exchange, completely off the rails. It’s at this point Chris lobs the baseless accusation that Trump hasn’t put forth any plan for health care as a predicate for his question about the future of health care. When Trump takes exception to same and seeks to set the record straight, Wallace then begins to argue with the president during Trump’s response to Wallace’s accusation.

At 10:45 Wallace again accuses Trump of not presenting a plan for health care, and pours gasoline all over the wreckage and lights it when he adds the accusation that the president’s executive order on reducing drug prices is “meaningless”.

At 11:25 Biden tries to contribute something meaningful when he leans into the microphone to laugh over Trump’s response to Wallace and then begins talking over the president.

Two seconds later, at 11:27, Wallace keeps pouring gasoline on the flames when he again talks over Trump’s response and attempts to debate the president by interrupting with “what about …”

Another two seconds later Biden again tries to contribute something meaningful by joining Wallace and talking over the president’s response, and at 11:42 Biden again tries to contribute by leaning into the microphone to laugh over Trump’s response, making a very loud snorting noise.

Five seconds later, at 11:47, Wallace continues doing the heavy lifting for Biden and again talks over Trump and again begins to debate him while Biden looks on.

Up to 10:02 this debate was completely civilized and normal in every respect. Then at 10:03 the above unfolded, all one minute and 50 some-odd seconds of it. Was it a coincidence that Joe Biden pivoted to health care during the Supreme Court nominee question? And was it a coincidence that the very next question by Wallace was about health care and it included the baseless accusations made against the president as predicates to Wallace’s ultimate question about the future of health care? Sorry, I don’t believe in those kinds of coincidences. Not from lightweights like Wallace and Biden.

Trump saw through every bit of this stuff, and as soon as he understood the lay of the land, the president proceeded to deal with these schoolyard bullies and their ambush with zero restraint. Of course, the entire world knows what happened next; Trump handed both Chris Wallace and Joe Biden their heads on platters.

Now old Joe is whining like a pubescent teen who just got his feelings hurt, and his mainstream propaganda outlet allies are scrambling to come up with a narrative that can justify “a fairer two-on-one ambush” in the form of rule changes to muzzle Trump for the next debates.

But it was Chris Wallace who drove the first debate into the ditch, not Trump. And the above timestamps prove it. So, any rule changes need to address the moderator and the geriatric boob, not Trump.

If there are to be rule changes for the next debate, I would suggest that the “moderator” is not allowed to place baseless predicates before their actual questions. Because had Wallace not done this repeatedly, and then debated the president’s responses on Joe Biden’s behalf repeatedly, the rest never would have happened.

And if there are rule changes for the next debate, moderator and Democrats should be prevented from discussing the questions beforehand and coordinating their attacks before the debate. No way is either Chris Wallace or Joe Biden sharp enough to have pivoted to health care during the Supreme Court nomination question and then lobbed those baseless accusations against Trump immediately after without prior coordination.

As for the leftist handlers of the geriatric candidate, they need to get over the idea of their weak old guy using a bunch of micro-aggressions as debate tactics and relying on the moderator to do the heavy lifting for him. It really makes the old guy look even older and weaker when the other guy summarily flattens both of them.

In, fact, old Joe’s handlers would probably be wise to listen to their media allies and just withdraw from the next two debates. Because while the next ones won’t be the same, Trump will assuredly find yet another way to hand both moderator and old Joe their heads on platters. And who knows? Trump may even be polite when he does it next time.

