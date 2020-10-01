https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/debate-twitter/2020/10/01/id/989877

President Donald Trump is declaring he won the debate with Democrat Joe Biden.

His comments came Thursday in a tweet.

The president wrote: “I won the debate big, based on compilation of polls etc. Thank you!”

Trump did not disclose what polls or other information he was basing his tweet on.

A Twitter poll by Telemundo News found that 69% said Trump won and 31% said Biden won. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany also cited a C-SPAN poll showing Trump won the debate 53% to Biden’s 29%.

But a CBS News battleground tracker gave Biden the win in the debate 48% to 41%. Ten percent said it was a tie.

