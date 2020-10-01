https://hannity.com/media-room/trump-in-minnesota-biden-will-turn-your-state-into-a-refugee-camp/

FRAUD EXPOSED: Trump Demands Federal Probe into Minnesota ‘Ballot Harvesting’ Scheme Linked to Omar

posted by Hannity Staff – 3 days ago

President Trump weighed-in Monday on recently released undercover footage that revealed a blatant “ballot harvesting” scandal in Minneapolis with alleged ties to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

“This is totally illegal. Hope that the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota has this, and other of her many misdeeds, under serious review??? If not, why not??? We will win Minnesota because of her, and law enforcement,” posted Trump on Twitter.

This is totally illegal. Hope that the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota has this, and other of her many misdeeds, under serious review??? If not, why not??? We will win Minnesota because of her, and law enforcement. Saved Minneapolis & Iron O Range! https://t.co/yete31P680 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2020

The latest undercover footage from Project Veritas exposed a disturbing “ballot harvesting scheme” in Minnesota with links to Rep. Ilhan Omar Monday; showing “mass voter fraud” and a “pay-for-vote” plot heading into the 2020 election.

“Brave Insider, Omar Jamal, reveals mass voter fraud taking place in the state. He also shares the sophisticated planning that goes behind the pay-for vote scheme in this bombshell video,” reports Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe.

“Numbers don’t lie. Numbers don’t lie. You can see my car is full. All these here are absentees’ ballots. Can’t you see? Look at all these, my car is full. All these are for Jamal Osman look. We got 300 today for Jamal Osman only,” states the man featured in the video.

“Money is Everything. Money is the King in this World. If You Got No Money, You Should Not Be Here, Period. You Know What I am Saying? Money is Everything and a Campaign is Managed By Money,” he adds.