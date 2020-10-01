https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/02/__trashed-3116/

Close aide to President Trump, Hope Hicks, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19:

NEWS: Hope Hicks, who traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One to and from the presidential debate on Tuesday, and to his Minnesota rally yesterday, has coronavirus, sources tell me. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 2, 2020

Have confirmed from two sources @JenniferJJacobs reporting that Hope Hicks has tested positive for the coronavirus. Story to come on @nytimes — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 2, 2020

President Trump says he was just tested because he spends a lot of time with Hope Hicks and is still waiting on his result (!) — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 2, 2020

Few in the WhiteHouse are closer to President Trump than Hope Hicks, a top aide who has tested positive for coronavirus. She regularly travels with Trump, like she did to Cleveland this week and again yesterday. Here she is boarding Marine One with Kushner and others yesterday. pic.twitter.com/XMd86C6pwh — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 2, 2020

In the meantime, Trump says he and the first lady will quarantine until cleared:

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

It’s still unclear how this will affect the president’s campaign event in the coming days.

