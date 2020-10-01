https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-to-immediately-overturn-ridiculous-order-to-make-navy-seals-official-ethos-gender-neutral

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday afternoon that he will be moving to “immediately” overturn an order that was reportedly given to change the official ethos and creed statements of the U.S. Navy SEALs and Navy Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen (SWCC) to remove certain words in order to make it gender neutral.

The Daily Wire highlighted examples of language that was changed:

The first paragraph of the SEAL ethos used to say, “A common man with uncommon desire to succeed.” Now it reads, “Common citizens with uncommon desire to succeed.” Another change in the first paragraph: from “I am that man” to “I am that warrior.” Fourth paragraph: What was “The ability to control my emotions and my actions, regardless of circumstance, sets me apart from other men” is now “The ability to control my emotions and my actions, regardless of circumstance, sets me apart from others.” Last paragraph: What was “Brave men have fought and died building the proud tradition and feared reputation that I am bound to uphold” is now “Brave SEALs have fought and died building the proud tradition and feared reputation that I am bound to uphold.” Regarding the SWCC creed, “Brotherhood” in the first paragraph has been changed to “group of maritime warriors.” Also, “I challenge my brothers to perform, as I expect them to challenge me” will now be “I challenge them to perform, as I expect them to challenge me.”

Trump responded by writing on Twitter: “I will be overturning this ridiculous order immediately!”

