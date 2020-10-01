https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/trump-right-hunter-bidens-first-drug-bust-among-several-incidents-18-just-last-week-linked-russian-human-trafficking-ring/

Hunter Biden’s first arrest may have been when he was 18. Hunter was arrested on Jersey Shore related to drug charges in 1988 and had his record expunged.

Many years later and after several stops into drug treatment facilities Hunter joined his father the Vice President on a trip to China in 2013 where Hunter — inexperienced and out of place — was able to secure a $1.5 billion from China for private equity fund which he was forming at the time.

A year later in early 2014 Hunter was discharged from the Navy for testing positive for cocaine.

Then in April 2014, just a couple months later, Hunter Biden Hunter joined the Board of Burisma Holdings in the Ukraine. Hunter served on the Board until early 2019. Hunter was paid approximately $50,000 a month in his position.

TRENDING: They Know Who Won: Thoroughly Defeated Democrats Urge Joe Biden to Cancel Future Debates

The largest oil and gas company in the Ukraine hired a chronic drug addict only a few months after the addict was removed from the US Navy for doing cocaine.

In 2016 Hunter Biden returned a rental car with a crack pipe with cocaine residue and a small amount of a white, powdery substance.

A used crack pipe, credit cards, a Delaware Attorney General badge, US Secret Service business cards, two ID’s belonging to Hunter Biden, son of former VP Joe Biden were found in a Hertz rental car in Arizona.

A lab analysis of the crack pipe revealed it was used to smoke cocaine, not meth, however no fingerprints were found on the pipe.

And surprise, surprise, the County and City Attorney’s offices declined to prosecute Hunter Biden.

Hunter was never charged with a crime in this incident.

In 2018 Hunter fathered a child with a Washington DC stripper while he was dating his dead brother’s wife.

In 2018 the IRS placed a tax lien on Hunter Biden seeking $112,805 in unpaid taxes from 2015.

And according to Page Six, Hunter Biden allegedly spent time at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club in New York City in 2018. Hunter allegedly ordered pricey booze, was joined by several strippers in a private room while he did drugs and had strippers run to find him a dildo.

Last week Hunter Biden was tied to a human trafficking ring with women who appear to be involved in the sex industry, including non-resident alien women in the US who are citizens of Russia or Ukraine.

You won’t see this information in the media because they are working overtime to prop up senile Joe Biden as president.

These are just a few of the allegations against Hunter Biden.

After years of drug abuse there are likely many more episodes not yet public.

President Trump was right to call out Hunter Biden at the debate on Tuesday night.

Chris Wallace was not going to do it. In fact, Chris Wallace shut down the discussion.

Trump was right.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

