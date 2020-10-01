https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tucker-carlson-thoughts-on-debate/

Why do you think OANN hasn’t taken off and replaced Fox News? I really have no idea but they seem to be having internal problems. Maybe it’s just growing pains but they seem to have lost half their advertisers. Strange but I still watch them.

Dumped Fox News when I dumped cable, saving myself $1260 bucks per year. You know what? I am better informed and actually enjoy documentaries instead of filthy sitcoms and 12 minutes of commercials out of every half hour. Highly recommended. The universe is an interesting place. Big, too! You can even read THE BIBLE by listening to it if you want to. OH, NO! NOT THAT! Yes, that.

By the way, I can watch about 90% of Tucker’s shows–IF I CHOOSE TO–for free on YouTube. And while I can’t stand his mouth and at least half his topics, I’ll take Joe Rogan over Prissy Wallace any day. The clear fact is that 95% of the viewing public would be happier, better informed, and richer if they cancelled cable TV and just bought themselves a hundred dollar Roku box. Newer TVs even have that stuff built in alongside the Big Brother camera.

To the one NFL fan left out there, you can live without it. I promise.

