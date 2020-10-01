https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/two-huge-court-rulings-gop-maine-blocks-illegal-democrat-ballot-harvesting-texas-blocks-straight-party-ballot-option/

The GOP won major court victories in the past 24 hours.

In Maine a court sided with the RNC and election integrity.

Democrat plans to steal thwarted!

*Ban on ballot harvesting

*Voter ID requirements

*Election Day deadline

*Signature match requirements

Big news! A Maine court sided with the RNC and upheld the: *Ban on ballot harvesting

*Voter ID requirements

*Election Day deadline

*Signature match requirements Clean sweep in a bogus Democrat lawsuit, and another victory in our fight to https://t.co/tidEkbV9KS! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 1, 2020

TRENDING: Leftist Former CEO of Twitter Dick Costolo Wants to Watch His Political Opponents Get Lined Up Against a Wall and Shot in the “Revolution”

This is a huge win for the American election system and law and order!

Democrats are OPENLY attempting to steal the vote in numerous states this year!

A Federal Appeals Court overturned a lower court ruling in Texas on Wednesday. The court ruled Texas voters will not have the option to vote straight ticket in the state. This is something Democrats were hoping to push through at the last minute.

FOX News reported:

Texas voters will not have the option to cast a ballot for every candidate of a single political party with one mark during the November election, a federal appeals court said on Wednesday evening. Texas offered straight-ticket voting for decades, but in 2017, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law eliminating the option beginning in the 2020 general election. A federal judge reinstated the practice this month, citing concerns about how the coronavirus pandemic could affect voting. But the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned that decision Wednesday, ruling that changes shouldn’t be made so close to the Nov. 3 election. “The Texas Legislature passed HB 25 in 2017, and state election officials have planned for this election accordingly. The state election machinery is already well in motion,” the panel of three judges, two of whom are conservative, wrote. Eliminating straight-ticket voting and upholding the 2017 law, they said, “will minimize confusion among both voters and trained election officials.” Early voting in Texas starts on Oct. 13.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

