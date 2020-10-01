http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JNLDSLfvCdo/

UNICEF on Wednesday became the third U.N. agency in less than 48-hours to begin an internal inquiry into allegations of sexual abuse of women in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as claims of rape by U.N. workers threaten to engulf the globalist organization.

The children’s fund said it was “appalled that people who identify as UNICEF workers have reportedly committed abuse against vulnerable women in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.”

It added that once the internal inquiry is complete, “There will be serious consequences for any staff who have been found to have sexually abused people.

Earlier Wednesday the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said it too was investigating allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation by one of its staff during the DRC’s Ebola crisis, while the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) made a similar announcement Tuesday.

As Breitbart News reported, W.H.O. has been accused by at least 50 women of a series of sexual attacks in a joint investigation by two news agencies.

Local women were allegedly plied with drinks, “ambushed” in hospitals, forced to have group sex with aid workers, and two became pregnant. Jobs in return for repeated sexual favors has also been alleged against both men and women.

The allegations cover the period between 2018 and March this year.

“The actions allegedly perpetrated by individuals identifying themselves as working for W.H.O. are unacceptable and will be robustly investigated,” the organization said in a statement.

The Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu has initiated a review of the specific allegations, as well as broader protection issues in health emergency response settings.

For its part, UNICEF said that it “encourage(s) all victims to come forward”, adding that it has “strengthened our efforts to prevent, and respond to, sexual exploitation and abuse” in the past two years and has now sent extra staff to DRC to investigate the latest allegations.

“Such abuses by U.N. personnel and other humanitarian workers are an outrageous breach of trust with those we are mandated to support, often in very trying humanitarian circumstances,” the IOM said earlier Wednesday.

Allegations of sexual misconduct have arisen in all peace operations deployed by the U.N. for the past 20 years at least.

These behaviours are diverse, ranging from sex trafficking, rape, sodomy, and murder to prostitution, the production of pornography and transactional sex, with differing degrees of coercion, consent and criminality.

Perpetrators have targeted adults and young vulnerable children, with the primary victims women and children under the age of 18 who are incapable of fighting back against their U.N. blue helmeted-attackers.

AFP contributed to this story

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: Follow @SunSimonKent or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com



