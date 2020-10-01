https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/us-futures-global-markets-down-following-potus-coronavirus-diagnosis?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

United States equity futures took a 500 point nose-dive following the announcement of President Trump and first lady Melania Trump’s positive coronavirus diagnosis on early Friday morning.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by about 1.3% or 360 points, the S&P 500 dipped 1.4%, and the Nasdaq fell by 1.9%, or 220 points. Prior to the announcement, the DOW had been down by only about 50 points.

Global markets are seeing an impact from the news as well. Though markets in Hong Kong and China were closed for a holiday, European markets opened low, including London’s FTSE, which fell 1.1%, Germany’s DAX, which dipped 1.2%, and France’s CAC, which was down by 1%.

