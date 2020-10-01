https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/u-s-personal-income-tumbles-august-savings-rate-plunges/

(ZEROHEDGE) – After briefly up-ticking in July, U.S. personal income was expected to drop 2.5% MoM and spending growth slow from +1.9% MoM to +0.8% MoM. It turns out things were better and worse than expected with incomes tumbling 2.7% MoM and spending rising 1.0% MoM.

As government handouts fade from history, income growth has slowed to +4.7% YoY and income growth has rebounded to be down just 1.9% YoY. But the income-spend mismatch sent the savings rate tumbling from 17.7% to 14.1% (the lowest since March and down 60% from the highs).

