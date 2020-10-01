https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/us-unemployment-rate-continues-decline-now-79-according-new-report?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. economy added 661,000 non-farm payroll jobs in September and the unemployment rate fell to 7.9%, according to a new report from the Department of Labor.

The jobless number was slightly lower than the anticipated 8.2% figure.

September reports conclude that of the 22 million layoffs that occurred in March and April during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, about 12 million have been recovered.

Friday’s jobs report is the final one that will be released ahead of the November 3 presidential election.

