(ZEROHEDGE) – Ukrainian authorities are investigating the shocking and mysterious death of a U.S. Embassy employee on Wednesday.

So far all that is known is that a woman was found lying unconscious near railroad tracks in a park near the city center, apparently the victim of a brutal attack, given she had a head injury, according to Reuters.

She succumbed to her wounds at a nearby hospital, after which investigators found her ID, indicating she was employed by the U.S. embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. The U.S. Embassy-Kyiv subsequently confirmed an American member of its staff has died under unknown circumstances.

