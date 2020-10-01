https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/utah-senator-mike-lee-tests-positive-coronavirus?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he announced Friday morning in a statement via Twitter. His announcement follows President Trump and first lady Melania Trump’s positive tests on Thursday night.

“Like so many other Utahns, I will now spend part of 2020 working from home. I have spoke with Leader McConnell and Chairman Graham, and assured them I will be back to work in time to join my Judiciary Committee colleagues in advancing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the Committee and then to the full Senate.”

