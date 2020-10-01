https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/vice-president-pence-tests-negative-covid-19-after-president-adviser-hicks?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Vice President Pence has tested negative for COVID-19, according to news reports Friday morning.

The announcement follows Trump announcing overnight that he and the first lady had tested positive.

The Biden campaign has yet to respond to the reports.

Trump announced just after midnight he and wife Melania had tested positive, after announcing late Thursday that White House adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive and that they had quarantined.

