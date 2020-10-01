http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=61769
You can just ignore this video reportedly out of Long Beach, California showing a man robbing a mail truck in broad daylight last week — the media sure as hell will!
The timestamp on the surveillance video suggests the incident happened on Sept 25, so it’s entirely possible this thief got away with a bunch of mail-in ballots.
The video was shared conservative activist Anthony Cabassa:
It looked like he’s done this before and clearly whoever was in the car behind him providing cover was an accomplice.
