You can just ignore this video reportedly out of Long Beach, California showing a man robbing a mail truck in broad daylight last week — the media sure as hell will!

The timestamp on the surveillance video suggests the incident happened on Sept 25, so it’s entirely possible this thief got away with a bunch of mail-in ballots.

The video was shared conservative activist Anthony Cabassa:


The robber definitely did not use a key. You can see in the video he was using a device with two hands and appeared to spin it somewhat to break or open the lock or latch.

It looked like he’s done this before and clearly whoever was in the car behind him providing cover was an accomplice.

