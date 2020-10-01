https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/watch-trump-clarifies-white-supremacy-comments-reveals-plan-black-communities-video/

President Trump is under controversy over the comments he made at the first presidential debate when asked by Chris Wallace to tell White supremacist groups to ‘stand down.’

A reporter asked Sen. Tim Scott, “Do you find that concerning, the president’s refusal last night during the debate to condemn White supremacist groups?”

Senator Scott responded, “I think [Trump] misspoke in response to Chris Wallace’s comment. He was asking Chris what he wanted to say. I think he misspoke. I think he should correct it. If he doesn’t correct it that I guess he didn’t misspeak. Thank you.”

During the debate Wallace asked, “Are you will tonight to condemn White supremacists and militia groups and-“

Trump responded, “Sure.”

Wallace raised his had up to Trump to finish stating, “…to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities, as we saw in Kenosha and as we’ve seen in Portland?”

Trump stated, “Sure I’m willing to do that, but I would say almost everything I see is from the left-wing, not from the right-wing.”

Wallace then asked, “So what are you, what are you saying?”

Trump responded, “I’m willing to do anything. I want to see peace.”

Wallace stated, “Then do it, sir.”

Biden also stated, “Say it. Do it. Say it.”

Trump asked, “Do you want to call them? What do you want to call them? Give me a name.”

Wallace answered, “White supremacists and racists.”

Trump questioned again, “Who would you like me to condemn?”

Biden responded, “The Proud Boys.”

Trump stated, “The Proud Boys? Stand back and stand by. But I’ll tell you what. I’ll tell you what. Somebody has got to do something about antifa and the left because this is not a right-wing problem.”

Trump later attempted to clarify these comments after the media saw this as an endorsement.

The president clarified, “I don’t know who Proud Boys are, but whoever they are, they have to stand down. Let law enforcement do their work.”

A few days ago, President Trump unveiled his ‘Platinum Plan’ which will provide jobs for the Black community and also designate the KKK and Antifa as terrorist groups.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany spoke about the plan, “Among another of item, among another number of items, I should say, in the plan, where he wants to prosecute the KKK as domestic terrorists and make lynching a federal crime.”

When President Trump unveiled the plan he said, “I’m here today to announce a brand new plan to deliver more opportunity, more security, more fairness, and more prosperity to Black communities. We call it the Platinum Plan. Platinum Plan. And that’s a contract with Black Americans, and it’s got to be something that people talk about for a long time to come. If you vote Republican over the next four years, we will create three million new jobs for the Black community. Open five hundred thousand new black-owned businesses, increase access to capital in black communities by five hundred billion dollars. And this includes investing in community development, financial institutions, and minority depository institutions. Build up peaceful and safe for urban neighborhoods with the highest standards of and you know this, of policing. We want the highest standards. We want that. We have to have higher standards of policing.”

Press Secretary McEnany also covered this in a press meeting stating, “He wants to create five hundred thousand new black-owned businesses, increased access to capital in black communities, almost 500 billion. He’s done that with opportunity zones. And it’s estimated that about a million people will be lifted out of poverty and given opportunity because of this.”

